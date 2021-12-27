Overview of Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD

Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kikani works at Divyakant Kikani, MD in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Group Psychotherapy and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.