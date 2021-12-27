See All Psychiatrists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (14)
Map Pin Small San Bernardino, CA
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD

Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kikani works at Divyakant Kikani, MD in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Group Psychotherapy and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kikani's Office Locations

    Divyakant Kikani, MD
    1800 Western Ave Ste 404, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 887-1184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Group Psychotherapy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Group Psychotherapy
Tobacco Use Disorder

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 27, 2021
    Dr. Kikani was my doctor many years ago. I moved away from San Bernardino over 18 years ago. I have never forgotten this Kind, Lovely, Caring doctor and his Elegant, Beautiful, Kind, wife/ office manager. I would recommend Dr. Kikani to anyone local to the area. He helped me immensely, and I will always feel so blessed to have been able to call him my Dr. for 9 years!
    Christine — Dec 27, 2021
    About Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306928262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kikani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kikani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kikani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kikani works at Divyakant Kikani, MD in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kikani’s profile.

    Dr. Kikani has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Group Psychotherapy and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kikani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kikani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kikani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kikani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kikani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

