Overview

Dr. Divyang Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Digestive Liver Disease Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.