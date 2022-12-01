Dr. Divyang Sorathia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorathia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divyang Sorathia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Divyang Sorathia, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from M.P. Shah Medical College|Mp Shah Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon910 Oakfield Dr Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8373
Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine PA500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9028Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I agree with those that had some problems with the appointments, however, overall, the staff tries to work with you and I found them, generally, pleasant. While Dr. Sorathia is not a talkative person, I found him to be a kind person, that will answer any question you ask him. He's knowledgeable and is on top of things. He, for example, saved me from a lung cancer I didn't know I had and took appropriate actions. I will not give him up, no matter what his ratings. This is why I give him a 5 star rating,
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1194932897
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center-Downtown Campus
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center
- M.P. Shah Medical College|Mp Shah Med Coll
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sorathia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorathia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorathia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorathia has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorathia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorathia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorathia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorathia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorathia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.