Overview

Dr. Divyansu Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Patel works at Specialty Clinic of Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.