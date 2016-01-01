Dr. Divyansu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divyansu Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Divyansu Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Divyansu Patel M.D.4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 175, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 382-1933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Divyansu Patel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710178702
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.