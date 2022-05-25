Dr. Divyashree Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divyashree Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Divyashree Varma, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback2777 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 952-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Ablation doctor search started about 6 months ago after I started having Afib/flutter 12 months ago. I 1st had a consolation with a doctor in Wisconsin, my summer home. I didn't care for him, as he kept repeating himself. This made me feel a little unconfident of him. So returning to my winter home in Arizona, I established myself with the Biltmore medical group. Had a consultation with Dr. Varma and liked her "to the point", honest, and business like feel, I received from the consultation. I met Dr. Varma again just prior to the procedure. I like how she treated her staff, calling them the A-Group, Said she was ready to do the procedure. And gosh, I have to mention for the men reading this. Dr. Varma is a very attractive women! Dressed in her blue's and matching lipstick, I felt I was Now, really in Good Hands! :) Next morning she checked on me, explaining the procedure. She does procedures for few repeats. So far my heart is doing much better. Still early. Great Job!
About Dr. Divyashree Varma, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1710205000
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.