Dr. Dix Poppas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poppas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dix Poppas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dix Poppas, MD
Dr. Dix Poppas, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Purchase, NY.
Dr. Poppas works at
Dr. Poppas' Office Locations
-
1
The Institute for Pediatric Urology3010 Westchester Avenue 2nd Floor, Suite 208, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions
-
2
The Institute for Pediatric Urology525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poppas?
We traveled from Florida to see this doctor. He spent a lot of time with us and gave detailed information. He had a great bedside manner. His nurse was great and communication with his office was clear and efficient. His expertise in his profession is evident.
About Dr. Dix Poppas, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1790872869
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poppas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poppas accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poppas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poppas works at
Dr. Poppas has seen patients for Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy, Varicocele and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poppas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Poppas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poppas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poppas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poppas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.