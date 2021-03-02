Dr. Dixie Melillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dixie Melillo, MD
Dr. Dixie Melillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
1
Dixie U Melillo, M.d.3343 Fairview St, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 944-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is WONDERFUL!!!!!! I will not go anywhere else!
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407857832
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
