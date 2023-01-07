Overview of Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD

Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at AnMed Neurology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.