Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD
Overview of Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD
Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Lotfi works at
Dr. Lotfi's Office Locations
United Neurology P.A.2321 SOUTHWEST FWY, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 533-1250
EMG center of Houston4151 Southwest Fwy Ste 720, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 622-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Lotfi in August 2016 after a MVA. He always was caring and attentive. Even after my suit being over and still seeing him he is truly genuine and caring. He does not mask you're problem he tries his best to TREAT and CURE the problem. Sometimes we get off track but I'd rather have a doctor who will just talk WITH me than to come in say a few words and leave. And the staff ALL have been nothing but good to me. Thank you all for the continued care yall give.
About Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD
- Neurology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1447447545
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotfi works at
Dr. Lotfi has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotfi.
