Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD

Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Lotfi works at United Neurology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lotfi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Neurology P.A.
    2321 SOUTHWEST FWY, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 533-1250
  2. 2
    EMG center of Houston
    4151 Southwest Fwy Ste 720, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 622-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Treatment frequency



Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2017
    I started seeing Dr. Lotfi in August 2016 after a MVA. He always was caring and attentive. Even after my suit being over and still seeing him he is truly genuine and caring. He does not mask you're problem he tries his best to TREAT and CURE the problem. Sometimes we get off track but I'd rather have a doctor who will just talk WITH me than to come in say a few words and leave. And the staff ALL have been nothing but good to me. Thank you all for the continued care yall give.
    Amaris in Houston, TX — Jun 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD.

    About Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447447545
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Djamchid Lotfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lotfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lotfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lotfi has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotfi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.