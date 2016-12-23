Dr. Dmitri Gorelov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitri Gorelov, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dmitri Gorelov, DO
Dr. Dmitri Gorelov, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Gorelov works at
Dr. Gorelov's Office Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
-
2
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gorelov is very nice to me whenever I visit. He gives me the scripts for my MRIs every six month. Most of all, he has the professionalism and courtesy to admit that he is not an expert in my condition, and that all he can do is give me the MRIs, read them, and send them over to the men who can speak freely on my condition.
About Dr. Dmitri Gorelov, DO
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326242868
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelov works at
Dr. Gorelov has seen patients for Ataxia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorelov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelov.
