Overview

Dr. Dmitri Vassiliev, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R..



Dr. Vassiliev works at Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.