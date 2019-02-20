Dr. Dmitriy Berenzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitriy Berenzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dmitriy Berenzon, MD
Dr. Dmitriy Berenzon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Berenzon works at
Dr. Berenzon's Office Locations
Hudson Valley HEM/ONC Assocs159 Barnegat Rd Ste 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-1942Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Yorktown Artificial Kidney Center2649 Strang Blvd # 305, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 245-6000
Hudson Valley Cancer Center400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 103, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-8510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He never wastes my time and answers all my questions. He was the only one who knew what to do when I had severe anaemia during pregnancy. He monitored my bloodwork closely and even prepared me for what might happen in the hospital after birth. Without his guidance, I would not have known to prepare and inform my delivery doctors and nurses about the potential problems. In a way, I think he saved my life and kept my baby healthy.
About Dr. Dmitriy Berenzon, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1669631479
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
