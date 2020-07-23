See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD

Pain Management
4.4 (136)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD

Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from National Med University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Buyanov works at Premier Medical in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buyanov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dmitry Buyanov MD
    2425 Babcock Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 298-9004
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Dr. B is amazing! He is very thorough and smart. I told him I didn't want to take pain medication everyday for my chronic low back pain and he offered me a relatively new treatment, Ketamine. Its a 4 session process and after the 2nd infusion I noticed a HUGE improvement. I physically felt better and in turn I felt happier too! My family even noticed the positive impact this treatment has done for me! I trust & recommend Dr. B!
    Bridget — Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD
    About Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124047261
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State Medical Center, Pa
    Residency
    • Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
    Medical Education
    • National Med University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buyanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buyanov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buyanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buyanov works at Premier Medical in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Buyanov’s profile.

    Dr. Buyanov has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buyanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Buyanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buyanov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buyanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buyanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

