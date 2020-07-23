Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buyanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD
Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from National Med University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Buyanov's Office Locations
Dmitry Buyanov MD
2425 Babcock Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78229
Monday 9:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is amazing! He is very thorough and smart. I told him I didn't want to take pain medication everyday for my chronic low back pain and he offered me a relatively new treatment, Ketamine. Its a 4 session process and after the 2nd infusion I noticed a HUGE improvement. I physically felt better and in turn I felt happier too! My family even noticed the positive impact this treatment has done for me! I trust & recommend Dr. B!
About Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD
- Pain Management
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1124047261
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Medical Center, Pa
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- National Med University
Dr. Buyanov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buyanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buyanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Buyanov has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buyanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buyanov speaks Russian and Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Buyanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buyanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buyanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buyanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.