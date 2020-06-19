Overview of Dr. Dmitriy Grinshpun, MD

Dr. Dmitriy Grinshpun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Grinshpun works at Liberty Care Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.