Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (15)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD

Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY.

Dr. Kosyagin works at Walgreen Co in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosyagin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walgreen Co
    4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-1880
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates
    6330 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 876-4449

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Earwax Buildup
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Fibromyalgia
Earwax Buildup
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English, Russian
  • 1427020759
Education & Certifications

  • KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kosyagin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kosyagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosyagin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosyagin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosyagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosyagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

