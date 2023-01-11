Dr. Kosyagin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD
Overview of Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD
Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Kosyagin works at
Dr. Kosyagin's Office Locations
Walgreen Co4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 737-1880
Southwest Medical Associates6330 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 876-4449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosyagin?
I’d like to make sure Dr Kosyagin, MD and his staff get excellent feedback esp. Joe Colson his PA who has helped me navigate in the medical care issues I have, make sure he gets 1 million stars and Dr Kosyagin's assistant Rizza and the Dr himself of course.. please give them 1 million stars for the quality service they have given me the past 4 years.
About Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1427020759
Education & Certifications
- KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosyagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kosyagin speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosyagin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosyagin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosyagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.