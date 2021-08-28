Dr. Dmitriy Kuznetsov, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuznetsov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitriy Kuznetsov, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitriy Kuznetsov, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Kuznetsov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. K. Dental145 E 15th St Apt 1E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 256-9315
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuznetsov?
Best Dentist I have ever been to. After years of suffering at the hands of incompetent and greedy dentists - I am blessed to have found him. He is restructuring the inferior work I had done and giving the smile of a lifetime ! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Dmitriy Kuznetsov, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1477950467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuznetsov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuznetsov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuznetsov works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuznetsov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuznetsov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuznetsov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuznetsov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.