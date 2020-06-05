Overview of Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD

Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Petrov works at Penn Internal Medicine University City in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.