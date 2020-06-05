Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD
Overview of Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD
Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Petrov works at
Dr. Petrov's Office Locations
Penn Internal Medicine University City3737 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3487
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3487
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dmitriy Petrov performed back surgery on me exactly a year ago, 06/04/2019. All this time I do not get tired of thanking God and Dr. Petrov for giving me the opportunity to walk, work, and live! Thank You, Doctor!
About Dr. Dmitriy Petrov, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Russian
- 1265726079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrov has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrov speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.