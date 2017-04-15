Overview

Dr. Dmitry Bisk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Bisk works at Heuser Family Practice Center in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.