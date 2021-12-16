Dr. Dmitry Finkelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Finkelberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Finkelberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Novosibirsk State Med Academy and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Milford Audiology Center Inc.215 West St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 478-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy earlier this year by Dr. Finkelberg, His bedside manner made me feel confident that I was in good hands. Afterwards, he debriefed me on the procedure and answered all my questions. At no time did I feel rushed by him.
About Dr. Dmitry Finkelberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Novosibirsk State Med Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelberg has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.