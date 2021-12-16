Overview

Dr. Dmitry Finkelberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Novosibirsk State Med Academy and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Finkelberg works at Milford Audiology Center Inc. in Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.