Dr. Dmitry Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dmitry Gerber, MD
Dr. Dmitry Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Gerber's Office Locations
Westchester Medical Group PC1084 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 848-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gerber is caring and compassionate. I've been a patient for almost 9 years. He delivered my son by c-section. He made process from start to finish flawless. I cannot stress enough if you are looking for a great gyn who is attentive and caring . Dr Gerber is the dr for you. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dmitry Gerber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerber speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.