Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Grebenev works at
Locations
1
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8767Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc6735 Crosswinds Dr N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 548-8500
3
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
4
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 220, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 581-4822
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Grebenev! He is direct, to the point, seldom smiles, may appear condescending (he is not) . He IS a expert in the field of endocrinology and metabolism. As for those who lament over his interest in your BLOOD WORK AND LAB FINDINGS, they are his road map. He is very observant . When he walks into the room he looks at you. He can look at your hair, your facial features, you skin condition; its color , your posture, your facial expression they all reveal medical "secretes" to the expert. It is really not a social visit. As for Tammy she is a delightful FOCUSED human being. She concentrates on the job. No one likes mistakes. I am friend to neither, I am a grateful patient.
About Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
