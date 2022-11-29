Overview of Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD

Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Karayev works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fever, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.