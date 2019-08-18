Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khasak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Khasak works at
Locations
1
Medex Diagnostic and Treatment Center11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-8900Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
2
Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr100 Town Square Pl Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 626-4040
3
Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr844 Avenue C Ste A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6681
4
Dmitry Khasak, MD77 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 826-6999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor,I felt so comfortable,caring well of each his patience,I was waiting at lease may be 15 minutes,something like that,but not as most people said,I'm really so glad that came to Dr.Khasak,And I recommend him to every one,he is very good,very knowledgeable,he did everything so gently,without any rush,listen all my questions to the end,took care of me so well,even so before when I came,I was little nervous,because the first time,but he already was at work place very on time.So He is great Russian Doctor in white robe.I'm really glad for begging,and I will be back to return him.
About Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1649258286
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Columbia Presby|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khasak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khasak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khasak has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khasak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khasak speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khasak. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khasak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khasak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khasak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.