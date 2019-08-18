Overview

Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Khasak works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Bayonne, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.