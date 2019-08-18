See All Dermatologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD

Dermatology
1.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Khasak works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Bayonne, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medex Diagnostic and Treatment Center
    11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-8900
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr
    100 Town Square Pl Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 626-4040
  3. 3
    Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr
    844 Avenue C Ste A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 339-6681
  4. 4
    Dmitry Khasak, MD
    77 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 826-6999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Delta Dental
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 18, 2019
    Great doctor,I felt so comfortable,caring well of each his patience,I was waiting at lease may be 15 minutes,something like that,but not as most people said,I'm really so glad that came to Dr.Khasak,And I recommend him to every one,he is very good,very knowledgeable,he did everything so gently,without any rush,listen all my questions to the end,took care of me so well,even so before when I came,I was little nervous,because the first time,but he already was at work place very on time.So He is great Russian Doctor in white robe.I'm really glad for begging,and I will be back to return him.
    Marina Sinitskaya — Aug 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD.

    About Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649258286
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khasak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khasak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khasak has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khasak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khasak. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khasak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khasak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khasak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

