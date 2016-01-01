Dr. Listengarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dmitry Listengarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dmitry Listengarten, MD
Dr. Dmitry Listengarten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Listengarten's Office Locations
San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital8550 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 541-5300
Benson Outpatient Treatment Center611 W Union St, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 458-3932
20-20 Crystal Clear Vision PA10004 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (713) 859-2978
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dmitry Listengarten, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Listengarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Listengarten has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Listengarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Listengarten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Listengarten.
