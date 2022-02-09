Dr. Dmitry Mysh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mysh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Mysh, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Mysh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mysh works at
Locations
Lpg Adult Gastroenterology16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Sparta Gastroenterology14 Ridgedale Ave Ste 128, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 270-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dmitry Mysh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1033105903
Education & Certifications
- NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mysh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mysh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mysh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mysh speaks Russian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mysh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mysh.
