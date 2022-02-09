Overview

Dr. Dmitry Mysh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mysh works at Lee Physician Group - Gastroenterology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.