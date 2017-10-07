Overview

Dr. Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Nepomnayshy works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Danvers, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.