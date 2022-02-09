See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD

Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Med College

Dr. Nesen works at NESEN, DMITRY K MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nesen's Office Locations

    Dmitry K. Nesen M.d.l.l.c.
    1420 York Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10021 (212) 289-2571

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Lenny C — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295886612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med College
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nesen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nesen has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

