Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (41)
Map Pin Small North Miami Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM

Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Lower Keys Medical Center, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Sandler works at S & S Podiatry in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL and Tavernier, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Dawn Health Center
    16400 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 864-1373
  2. 2
    Southermost Foot & Ankle Specialists
    975 Baptist Way # 101, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 246-4774
  3. 3
    Southernmost Foot & Ankle Specialists
    91461 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 852-1878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Jackson South Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Lower Keys Medical Center
  • Mariners Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Sandler was kind and educated and seemed well versed in my condition. I am very happy with the care I received.
    — Jul 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM
    About Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588753040
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plantation General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
