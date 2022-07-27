Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM
Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Lower Keys Medical Center, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler's Office Locations
-
1
New Dawn Health Center16400 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 864-1373
-
2
Southermost Foot & Ankle Specialists975 Baptist Way # 101, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 246-4774
-
3
Southernmost Foot & Ankle Specialists91461 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070 Directions (305) 852-1878
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Lower Keys Medical Center
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?
Dr. Sandler was kind and educated and seemed well versed in my condition. I am very happy with the care I received.
About Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1588753040
Education & Certifications
- Plantation General Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler speaks Russian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.