Dr. Dmitry Sukenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Sukenik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Sukenik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Sukenik works at
Locations
-
1
Purshotam D Sawlani MD7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 304, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-0869
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sukenik?
This physician is very noteworthy. He is very caring & talented providing excellent care to his patients. I highly recommend him- however I Do not recommend Resurection Health Center.
About Dr. Dmitry Sukenik, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1811985443
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sukenik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sukenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sukenik works at
Dr. Sukenik has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sukenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sukenik speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukenik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukenik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sukenik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sukenik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.