Overview

Dr. Dmitry Sukenik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Sukenik works at PURSHOTAM D SAWLANI MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.