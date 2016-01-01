Overview of Dr. Dmitry Tsimberov, MD

Dr. Dmitry Tsimberov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Tsimberov works at Group Health Specialty Center in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.