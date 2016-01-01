See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Dmitry Tsimberov, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dmitry Tsimberov, MD

Dr. Dmitry Tsimberov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Tsimberov works at Group Health Specialty Center in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsimberov's Office Locations

    Olympic View Bldg
    2741 Wheaton Way Ste B, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Dmitry Tsimberov, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124170352
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsimberov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsimberov works at Group Health Specialty Center in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tsimberov’s profile.

    Dr. Tsimberov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsimberov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsimberov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsimberov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

