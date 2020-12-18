See All Hand Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD

Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Tuder works at Alamo Orthopedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westover Hills Clinic
    10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 598-5605
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Clinic
    7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 311, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 598-5605
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    M Dailey — Dec 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992779292
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hand Center of San Antonio
    Residency
    • Willford Hall Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
