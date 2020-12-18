Overview of Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD

Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Tuder works at Alamo Orthopedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.