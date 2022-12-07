Overview of Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD

Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Windham Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.



Dr. Volkin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Waterford, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.