Dr. Dmytro Bond, MD
Overview of Dr. Dmytro Bond, MD
Dr. Dmytro Bond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ukrainion State University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bond's Office Locations
Bond Pediatrics5751 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 931-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor bond is amazing. My kids are 14 and 16 and they have been patients at Bond pediatrics since they were born. Highly recommend
About Dr. Dmytro Bond, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1164482147
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Ukrainion State University
- Pediatrics
