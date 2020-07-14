Overview

Dr. Do-Eun Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Do-Eun Lee MD INC in Lafayette, CA with other offices in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.