Dr. Doanh Lu, MD

Internal Medicine
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Doanh Lu, MD

Dr. Doanh Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.

Dr. Lu works at Hawaii Center for Aids in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Center for Aids
    651 ILALO ST, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 692-1357
  2. 2
    The Queens Medical Center
    1215 Hunakai St, Honolulu, HI 96816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 686-4200

About Dr. Doanh Lu, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780290734
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

