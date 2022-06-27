Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD
Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Krishna Jr works at
Dr. Krishna Jr's Office Locations
Patalappa Chandrashekar M.d. Inc.44215 15th St W Ste 211, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-6600
Comprehensive Wound Healing Center1600 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 949-5000
Wellsprings Post Acute Center44445 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-6600
Antelope Valley Care Center44567 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krishna is the best in the AV. He and his staff are knowledgeable, caring and assist in any way they can. It’s hard to find those you actually have a love for what they do and Dr. Krishna and staff are at the top of the list. They go above and beyond!
About Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishna Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishna Jr speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.