Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Krishna Jr works at AV Pulmonary Associates in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.