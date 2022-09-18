Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modjinou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD
Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Modjinou works at
Dr. Modjinou's Office Locations
Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Modjinou is my miracle Dr i am so happy to have this amazing Rheumatologist great doctor Ever i will give him 20 stars if i cut ... just want to say Thank you for All you do !!
About Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Male
- 1710120068
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
