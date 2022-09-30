Overview

Dr. Doina Cherciu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Cherciu works at East Freehold Medical Associate in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.