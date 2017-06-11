See All Nephrologists in Nacogdoches, TX
Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD

Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sokunbi works at Sokunbi & Sokunbi Mds in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sokunbi's Office Locations

    Nacogdoches Office
    626 Russell Blvd Ste B, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 (972) 566-4299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2017
    I needed a nephrologist while I was in the hospital and the one on call was never going to be my choice of a doctor for a lot of reasons. A friend who is a nurse referred me to Dr. Sokunbi. Dr. Sokunbi answered my questions during my appointment, he gave me as much time as I needed, and he reassured me I have a manageable disease. His bedside manner is professional and caring. He's knowledgeable and comfortable in his field of study.
    Center, Tx — Jun 11, 2017
    About Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942276001
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia P&amp;S|State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|SUNY Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Ibadan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokunbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sokunbi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokunbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokunbi works at Sokunbi & Sokunbi Mds in Nacogdoches, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sokunbi’s profile.

    Dr. Sokunbi has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokunbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokunbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokunbi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokunbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokunbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

