Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD
Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sokunbi works at
Dr. Sokunbi's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Office626 Russell Blvd Ste B, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (972) 566-4299
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a nephrologist while I was in the hospital and the one on call was never going to be my choice of a doctor for a lot of reasons. A friend who is a nurse referred me to Dr. Sokunbi. Dr. Sokunbi answered my questions during my appointment, he gave me as much time as I needed, and he reassured me I have a manageable disease. His bedside manner is professional and caring. He's knowledgeable and comfortable in his field of study.
About Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942276001
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S|State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|SUNY Stony Brook
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University of Ibadan
