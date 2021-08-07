Overview of Dr. Dolar Patolia, MD

Dr. Dolar Patolia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with New Civil Hosp|St Joseph Hosp/Ctmf Brackenridge



Dr. Patolia works at Women's OB/GYN in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.