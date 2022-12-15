Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ichtertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD
Overview of Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD
Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Great Plains Health.
Dr. Ichtertz works at
Dr. Ichtertz's Office Locations
-
1
Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC716 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 398-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC1919 S 40th St Ste 333, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 477-4263Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 122, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 451-4263Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Great Plains Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ichtertz?
Dr. Ichterz is one of the best. Takes time explaining things to the patient. He did my carpal tunnel on one hand in 2018 and the other one in 2019. And now I’m back for him to help me with some shoulder issues. I feel like we can conquer this thing.
About Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952492845
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Medical Center
- U C S F Medical Center Orthopaedics|University of California, San Francisco
- U C S F Medical Center|UCSF Hospitals & Clinics
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ichtertz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ichtertz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ichtertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ichtertz works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ichtertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ichtertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ichtertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ichtertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.