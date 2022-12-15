Overview of Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD

Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Great Plains Health.



Dr. Ichtertz works at Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Lincoln, NE and Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.