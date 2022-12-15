See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Island, NE
Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD

Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Great Plains Health.

Dr. Ichtertz works at Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Lincoln, NE and Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ichtertz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC
    716 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 398-4263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC
    1919 S 40th St Ste 333, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 477-4263
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Nebraska Hand & Shoulder Institute, PC
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 122, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 451-4263
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health St. Francis
  • Great Plains Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dolf Ichtertz, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1952492845
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • U C S F Medical Center Orthopaedics|University of California, San Francisco
    • U C S F Medical Center|UCSF Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Primary Care
