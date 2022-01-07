Overview of Dr. Dolly Roy, MD

Dr. Dolly Roy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Roy works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.