Dr. Dolly Roy, MD

Neurology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dolly Roy, MD

Dr. Dolly Roy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Roy works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Neurology
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 387-3528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dystonia
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dystonia

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dystonia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Neurosurgical Procedures
Nystagmus
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dolly Roy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053469072
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Univerity
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dolly Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    Dr. Roy has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

