Dr. Dolly Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dolly Roy, MD
Dr. Dolly Roy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Neurology2100 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 387-3528
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roy checked me for general neurology assessment and was instrumental in referring me to a couple specialists to review my overall health after a serious hospitalization. She communicates quickly and took decisive action to get me seeing specialists that were able to run tests and ensure my overall health was in good order. She is compassionate and takes the time to inform me of why we need to look at certain aspects and what they may mean in the long run. Overall, she has provided me with outstanding care.
About Dr. Dolly Roy, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053469072
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univerity
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
