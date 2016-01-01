Overview of Dr. Dolores Curbelo, MD

Dr. Dolores Curbelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Curbelo works at Sun River Health in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.