Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digaetano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD
Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.
Dr. Digaetano works at
Dr. Digaetano's Office Locations
-
1
C8316 Macon Ter Ste 103, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 757-0568
-
2
Clinical Neuroscience Solutions Inc6401 Poplar Ave Ste 420, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 843-1045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Digaetano?
I have been a patient of Dr. DiGaetano's for around ten years. The only reason I'm leaving is because I'm moving out of state. Dr. D has always treated me more than effectively, even discovering a genetic mutation through testing when other places didn't know what was going on. The front desk staff is great, and the nurse always returns your calls by the end of the business day. They have been there for me during acute situations, and if I weren't moving I'd be a patient for life.
About Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1699844258
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Hlth Sci
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digaetano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digaetano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digaetano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digaetano works at
Dr. Digaetano has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digaetano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Digaetano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digaetano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digaetano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digaetano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.