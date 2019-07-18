Overview of Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD

Dr. Dolores Digaetano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.



Dr. Digaetano works at CHAMBERLAIN CLINIC in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.