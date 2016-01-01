Dr. Geoffray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolores Geoffray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dolores Geoffray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. April Sanchez200 Greenleaves Blvd Ste 12, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions (985) 705-3883
Opus Coalesce71107 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 705-3883
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Geoffray accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geoffray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Geoffray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geoffray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geoffray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geoffray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.