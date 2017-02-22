Dr. Dolores Mora, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolores Mora, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dolores Mora, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX.
Dr. Mora works at
Locations
-
1
Smiles of Katy1419 Avenue D Ste 100, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 417-4691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mora?
Thanks Dr. Mora and staff for the great hospitality and care that you expressed towards me today. First off, they helped me with the two little ones, until my husband arrived to pick them up. They were also very supportive in making sure to squeeze me in for my dental procedure the same day, due to my work schedule. I really loved their passion for their perfect work performance! Thanks so much again for fixing my teeth!
About Dr. Dolores Mora, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1801842281
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mora using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.