Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations
- 1 4815 Liberty Ave Ste 439, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-3925
Agh Dermatology970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 578-3925Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I've met with Dr. Santamaria twice now and she is one of the most compassionate people I've met. My migraines and nerve pain are now better controlled than they have been in 20 years that I've had them. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Dr. Santamaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santamaria has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.
