Overview of Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD

Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.