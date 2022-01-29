See All Neurologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD

Neurology
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD

Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste 439, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-3925
  2. 2
    Agh Dermatology
    970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-3925
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Wada Test
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Wada Test

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dolores Santamaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982897864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GILVEZ DE GUATEMALA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santamaria has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

