Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezeanolue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- NV
- Las Vegas
- Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD
Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD
Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ezeanolue works at
Dr. Ezeanolue's Office Locations
-
1
Apex Medical Center1701 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 310-9110
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Discogenic Pain
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ezeanolue?
I've been coming to apex for year's and I always get great service and great help for my health problems keep up the good work
About Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700883014
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester Med Ctr
- Univ Nigeria Tchg Hosp
- University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezeanolue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezeanolue accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezeanolue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezeanolue works at
Dr. Ezeanolue speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezeanolue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezeanolue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezeanolue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezeanolue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.