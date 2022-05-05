Dr. Domagoj Coric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domagoj Coric, MD
Dr. Domagoj Coric, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Coric's Office Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 335-8448
Piedmont Medical Center222 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coric spent the time with me to better define not only my issue but also the options for me to consider. He has been realistic yet supportive. I highly recommend him for spine care.
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265430029
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coric has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coric accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coric has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coric on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Coric. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coric.
