Overview of Dr. Domenic Canonico, MD

Dr. Domenic Canonico, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center.



Dr. Canonico works at Ent. Associates of Middle Tn PC in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.